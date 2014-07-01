Agricultural Research Scientist, Foreign Agriculture Service, Θεσσαλονίκη

T he U.S. Embassy in Athens is seeking an individual for the position of Agricultural Research Scientist in the Foreign Agriculture Service in Thessaloniki.

The incumbent originates and conducts a significant program in research and development on insects of public health importance, with the objective of preventing transmission of vector-borne pathogens of humans and domestic animals. Specialties include mosquito biology, sand fly biology, chemical vector control, insect identification, and experimentaldesign.

The general research theme is generated by the USDA Agricultural Research Service Office of National Programs, in consultation with incumbent and others at the European Biological Control Laboratory and the Center for Medical, Agricultural, and Veterinary Entomology. Incumbent’s activities may include development of techniques for vector control, invention of new kinds of products for vector control, evaluation of new and existing products for vector control, surveillance for arthropod vectors and vector-borne pathogens, and other research that contributes toward the goal of reducing disease caused by vector-borne pathogens.