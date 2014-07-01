Agricultural Research Scientist, Foreign Agriculture Service, Θεσσαλονίκη
Αναζήτηση Θέματος
The U.S. Embassy in Athens is seeking an individual for the position of Agricultural Research Scientist in the Foreign Agriculture Service in Thessaloniki.
The incumbent originates and conducts a significant program in research and development on insects of public health importance, with the objective of preventing transmission of vector-borne pathogens of humans and domestic animals. Specialties include mosquito biology, sand fly biology, chemical vector control, insect identification, and experimentaldesign.
The general research theme is generated by the USDA Agricultural Research Service Office of National Programs, in consultation with incumbent and others at the European Biological Control Laboratory and the Center for Medical, Agricultural, and Veterinary Entomology. Incumbent’s activities may include development of techniques for vector control, invention of new kinds of products for vector control, evaluation of new and existing products for vector control, surveillance for arthropod vectors and vector-borne pathogens, and other research that contributes toward the goal of reducing disease caused by vector-borne pathogens.
Work will involve molecular biology, application and testing of pesticides, and field work in multiple countries. Successful completion of projects includes publication in international scientific journals, oral presentation of results at scientific meetings, and development of products in cooperation with industry as appropriate.
Qualifications required
All applicants are instructed to address each selection criterion detailed below with specific and comprehensive information supporting each criterion.
Education: Doctoral degree in entomology, with a specialty in medical entomology.
Experience: A minimum of one year of experience in vector control research programs and in conducting research in the field with an emphasis on the following subjects: Efficacy testing of vector control insecticide applications in the field, including aerial and ground applied space sprays; innovative vector control; faunistic studies on mosquitoes and sand flies; and epidemiology of mosquito-borne pathogens. Work experience must include extensive collaboration with both American and European scientific partners, including commercial partners. Incumbent must have a history of successful application for research grants.
Languages: a) Greek language level IV (fluent) s/r/w, and b) English language level IV (fluent) s/r/w.
Knowledge: Basic knowledge of the mission and basic organization of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service; of Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America sufficient to be able to make intelligent choices on scientific projects and field work; excellent scientific knowledge of medical entomology, experimental design, statistics, vector control assessment, and biology of mosquitoes and phlebotomine sand flies.
Skills and Abilities: Ability to design scientific experiments. Basic molecular biological skills. Good understanding of ecological principles as they apply to the relationships between pathogens and arthropods. Ability to organize and conduct field work, including in foreign countries; to promote his/her research through collaborations, communication, and seeking external funding; to write scientific papers in Greek and English; to make scientific presentations in Greek and English; to work productively with people from other cultures and people with different backgrounds.
- Ability to possess a valid Greek driving license.
Note: Language proficiency may be tested.
Closing date: 04-07-2014.
Πηγή: career.aua.gr , AgroGreco